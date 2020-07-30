Sherry Lynn Graulich 1947—2020
Sherry Lynn Graulich, 73, of Roscoe died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born June 13, 1947, in Rockford; the daughter of Donavon and Evangelyn (Zillmer) Schellschmidt. Married Thomas J. Graulich November 17, 1984. Sherry worked for Barber Colman for 26 years and retired from Swedish American working in the Wound Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; brothers-in-law, Kurt and Robert (Vicki) Graulich; several wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Dennis Schellschmidt; and beloved dog, Tasha.
Graveside Service will be private. Memorial visitation / walk through visitation from 4pm to 6pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL 61103. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
or the Humane Society.