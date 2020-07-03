Sheryle "Sherry" Ann Knott-Simon 1946—2020

Sheryle Ann Knott-Simon, 73, of Belvidere, passed away peacefully at Amberwood Care Center in Rockford, IL. on June 20th. Sherry was born at high noon on November 15th, 1946 in Rockford IL., the first child of Norman L. Knott and Beatrice A. (Hayes) Knott. Sherry was a graduate of Harlem High School in 1964. She married her forever love, Gary Simon, on October 3rd, 1981. They welcomed their only child, daughter Cooper, on April 22nd, 1985. Sherry was a fantastic cook and used this passion to start many businesses throughout her life. She owned her own catering business for over 20 years, taught many cooking classes to both children and adults, and was a successful entrepreneur later in her life. Many of you recognize Sherry as the owner of The Wienie Wagon from 1997 to 2017 and The Brick Café and Gallery from 2006 to 2017, both located in downtown Belvidere. Sherry loved seeing the local patrons at these businesses and chatting with them. It was the joy of her life. The other joy of her life was nature and art. She appreciated everything it its natural beauty and loved to take walks and ride her bike. Surviving is her devoted husband Gary Simon; daughter Cooper (Jonathan) Tobin, granddaughter Emerson Tobin, sisters Karen Chovan and Wendy (Tony) Knott-Comer, brother Norm Knott. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held in the fall for Sherry. Date is TBD. Everyone is welcome!



