Shirlee Jane (S. Jane) Hitter 1943—2020
Shirlee Jane Hitter passed away on November 9, 2020. "Jane" was born April 24, 1943 in Ottawa, Illinois to Elmer and Jean Hitter. She graduated from Ottawa Township High School, then attended and graduated with a degree in Education from University of Illinois where she played the saxophone in the U of I marching band. Jane started her teaching career at Midlothian, IL, and moved to Rockford to continue teaching in Rockford Public Schools District 205 at Church School and West Middle School. She served many years as a volunteer at Contact and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Jane loved to take car rides to both Starved Rock State Park and the Mississippi River to watch the eagles soar. Her favorite memories were visiting Walt Disney World, carving pumpkins each Halloween, and spending time with her extended family through the years.
Jane is survived by her sister, Joy Nordberg; nieces, Debbi (Bruce) Herrielers, Jeanann (Ken) Whitmore; nephews, Doug Kirk and Phil Nordberg; grand-nephews, Steven (Sarah) Whitmore, Jonathan (Melissa) Whitmore, and Michael (Katie) Whitmore as well as great-grand nieces and nephews and other extended family members. Jane is predeceased by her father, Elmer Hitter, mother Jean (Zenor) Hitter, and sister Joan Kirk and brother-in-laws B. Walter Nordberg and Walt Kirk.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at Enlivant CherryVale Place and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Messages of condolence can be shared at www.graceFH.com
. Memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice, 6000 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108.