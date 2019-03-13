|
Shirlee M. Theden 1923—2019
Shirlee M. Theden, 95, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Presence St. Anne's Center, Rockford, IL. Born June 6, 1923, in Chicago, daughter of Jack and Sadie (Segall) Witte. Graduated from Sullivan High School on the north side of Chicago. Married to James Franklin Sr in Chicago in 1941. Married to Richard Theden in Rockford in 1961. Shirlee was predominantly a homemaker for her family, although she did also enjoy selling Avon products for several years. Shirlee enjoyed Rockford Women's Club, Garden Club, PEI, and traveling. Survivors include 4 sons, Jim (Gloria) Franklin of Green Valley, AZ, Dr. Mark (Diane) Franklin of Palm Harbor, Fl, Jeff Franklin (Maria) of Rockford, IL, and Kent Franklin (Katie) of Rockford, IL, 1 daughter, Sue (Sandy Falconer) Theden of North Granby, CT, 2 step-sons, Bruce (Kathy) Theden of Great Mills, MD, Richard (Saba) Theden of Bakersfield, CA; 13 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by husband; step-son, Lawrence; brother, Bill Witte.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am in Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Memorials to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St, Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019