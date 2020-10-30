Shirley A. Sharp 1943—2020
Shirley A. Sharp, 77, of Rockford, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning October 28, 2020 at PA Peterson after a long illness. She was born June 14, 1943 in Montgomery, AL, the daughter of Hubert and Willie Mae (Montgomery) Quillen. Shirley married Billy O. Sharp on May 28, 1960. She worked as a hairdresser and retired from Rockford Products. Shirley had a passion for doing hair, crafting and sewing especially if it was making Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
Shirley is loved and missed by her children, Tim (Kelly) Sharp and Kathleen (William) Rowald; grandchildren, Amber, Russell, Alec, Adam, Bethany, Cole and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Noah, Charlotte and Briar; siblings, Martha, Herbert, Jerry and Terell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill and several siblings.
A private funeral service will take place. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence, please visit www.AdvantageFunerals.com
