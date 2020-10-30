1/
Shirley A. Sharp
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Sharp 1943—2020
Shirley A. Sharp, 77, of Rockford, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning October 28, 2020 at PA Peterson after a long illness. She was born June 14, 1943 in Montgomery, AL, the daughter of Hubert and Willie Mae (Montgomery) Quillen. Shirley married Billy O. Sharp on May 28, 1960. She worked as a hairdresser and retired from Rockford Products. Shirley had a passion for doing hair, crafting and sewing especially if it was making Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
Shirley is loved and missed by her children, Tim (Kelly) Sharp and Kathleen (William) Rowald; grandchildren, Amber, Russell, Alec, Adam, Bethany, Cole and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Noah, Charlotte and Briar; siblings, Martha, Herbert, Jerry and Terell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill and several siblings.
A private funeral service will take place. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence, please visit www.AdvantageFunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
8159685313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved