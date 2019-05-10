Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann (Conner) Baxter


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann (Conner) Baxter Obituary
Shirley Ann (Conner) Baxter 1930—2019
Shirley Ann Baxter (Conner) 88, peacefully passed away April 26, 2019, surrounded by family in Athens, Ga. She was born July 23,1930 to Arthur & Ella Conner in Rochelle, Il.
Shirley is survived by 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Warren (Barney) Baxter of Rockford. Shirley was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, worked at Loves Park Medical Clinic, and volunteered at Contact and Noah's Ark Sanctuary.
Services were held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Rochelle, 5/3/19. Full obituary at UNGER-HORNER.com, http://www.tinyurl.com/sbaxobit
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.