Shirley Ann (Conner) Baxter 1930—2019
Shirley Ann Baxter (Conner) 88, peacefully passed away April 26, 2019, surrounded by family in Athens, Ga. She was born July 23,1930 to Arthur & Ella Conner in Rochelle, Il.
Shirley is survived by 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Warren (Barney) Baxter of Rockford. Shirley was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, worked at Loves Park Medical Clinic, and volunteered at Contact and Noah's Ark Sanctuary.
Services were held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Rochelle, 5/3/19. Full obituary at UNGER-HORNER.com, http://www.tinyurl.com/sbaxobit
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019