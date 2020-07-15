Shirley Ann (Redden) Nolan 1938—2020
Shirley Ann (Redden) Nolan, age 81, passed away on Sunday June 12, 2020 at Oak Hill Senior Living in Waterloo, IL. She was born in Iowa on September 9, 1938 the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Musel) Nolan. Shirley was a very outgoing woman who achieved anything she set her mind too. She was an accomplished business woman running a large hotel in Daytona and owning and operating the Wedding Emporium in Belleville, IL which was featured in Entrepreneur Magazine. She was proud to have beat addiction and was 42 years sober. Shirley went back to school later in life getting her bachelors degree in counseling from Southern Illinois University and used her degree and knowledge to work as an addiction counselor for Rosecrance for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, coffee, and collecting owls. She was a woman of faith attending many churches throughout her life and was currently a member of the Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. She is survived by her children, Debbie Ripplinger of Red Bud, IL, Randy (Connie) Mohr Jr. of Roscoe, Paul (Laurie) Mohr of Rockford, and Glenda (Mark) Grecula of Rockford; siblings John Brown of Amboy and Judy (John) Zmudka of Dixon; grandchildren, Charlie, Jacob, Ethan, Ryan, Amanda, Ashley, Brianna, Taylor, Jordan, Steven, Tyler, Stephanie, Sally, and Sarah; and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, significant other Randy Mohr, siblings Richard and Tammi, son in law Joe and granddaughter Susan. A Private graveside service will at Stillman Valley Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of life gathering at a later date to celebrate Shirley's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org
