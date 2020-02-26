|
Shirley Ann (Johnson) Whitcomb 1928—2020
ROCKFORD – Shirley Ann Whitcomb, 87, of Rockford died Monday, February 24 at 10:47pm. Born September 25, 1932, in Austin, MN, daughter of Selmer and Jenny Johnson. Graduate of Austin H.S., Class of 1949. Married Eugene H. Whitcomb on June 23, 1950 in Austin, MN. They had been married for 24 years when Eugene passed.
Shirley and her late husband, Rev. E.H. Whitcomb, moved to Rockford in 1967 and pastored First Assembly of God Church located on 2nd Ave. Within a few years, a new complex was built with a school, daycare and sanctuary located at Spring Creek and Mulford Roads which is now known as City First Church.
Shirley worked at the church in several capacities such as bookkeeping, leading bible studies/prayer meetings and on rare occasions speaking in front of the congregation. However, her most enjoyed ministry was playing the organ. It was not uncommon to see a line of people waiting to speak with her after a Sunday night service where she would pray and counsel those of all ages. Shirley was a woman of faith and prayer. She always had a heart for those who did not have a relationship with the Lord. Her love for God and family was unwavering to the day she was called to her eternal home. The words from the Bible she read so often is now put forth to her – "Well done, good and faithful servant".
Survived by her children Dave (Laura) Whitcomb of Dillsburg, PA; Debby (Kevin) Schiavo of Rockford, IL. Grandchildren Summer (Nick) Nilson of Houston, TX; Kristen (Matt) Shaw, Fort Campbell, KY; J.D. Whitcomb of Dillsburg, PA. Four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, husband Eugene, brothers Russ, Doug, & Turk.
Visitation from 11am-noon with funeral immediately following on Saturday, February 29th at City First Church located at 5950 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL.
Luncheon to follow service, and burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com to express condolences.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020