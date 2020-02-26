Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Following Services
City First Church
5950 Spring Creek Rd
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Whitcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann (Johnson) Whitcomb


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann (Johnson) Whitcomb Obituary
Shirley Ann (Johnson) Whitcomb 1928—2020
ROCKFORD – Shirley Ann Whitcomb, 87, of Rockford died Monday, February 24 at 10:47pm. Born September 25, 1932, in Austin, MN, daughter of Selmer and Jenny Johnson. Graduate of Austin H.S., Class of 1949. Married Eugene H. Whitcomb on June 23, 1950 in Austin, MN. They had been married for 24 years when Eugene passed.
Shirley and her late husband, Rev. E.H. Whitcomb, moved to Rockford in 1967 and pastored First Assembly of God Church located on 2nd Ave. Within a few years, a new complex was built with a school, daycare and sanctuary located at Spring Creek and Mulford Roads which is now known as City First Church.
Shirley worked at the church in several capacities such as bookkeeping, leading bible studies/prayer meetings and on rare occasions speaking in front of the congregation. However, her most enjoyed ministry was playing the organ. It was not uncommon to see a line of people waiting to speak with her after a Sunday night service where she would pray and counsel those of all ages. Shirley was a woman of faith and prayer. She always had a heart for those who did not have a relationship with the Lord. Her love for God and family was unwavering to the day she was called to her eternal home. The words from the Bible she read so often is now put forth to her – "Well done, good and faithful servant".
Survived by her children Dave (Laura) Whitcomb of Dillsburg, PA; Debby (Kevin) Schiavo of Rockford, IL. Grandchildren Summer (Nick) Nilson of Houston, TX; Kristen (Matt) Shaw, Fort Campbell, KY; J.D. Whitcomb of Dillsburg, PA. Four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, husband Eugene, brothers Russ, Doug, & Turk.
Visitation from 11am-noon with funeral immediately following on Saturday, February 29th at City First Church located at 5950 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL.
Luncheon to follow service, and burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com to express condolences.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -