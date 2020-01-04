|
Shirley C. Olson 1928—2019
Shirley C. Olson, 91, of Rockford, passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born August 16, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph B. and Emma (Odenwalder) Niles. Graduate of Proviso High School, Maywood, IL, Class of 1945. Shirley married John M. Olson in Elmwood Park, IL on July 2, 1949. He predeceased her on February 10, 2018. She worked for Nieman Realtors before retiring in 1986 and also operated Shirley's Ceramics for many years. Shirley was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she was part of DoDays and was also a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and YMCA Retired Women's Club. She was an avid gardener and crafter. After Shirley and John moved to Fairhaven in 1994, she started and lovingly developed a beautiful park full of flowers and decorative plants for all Fairhaven residents to enjoy. Fairhaven management honored Shirley by naming the path down into the park as "Olson Lane." The work she did was a labor of love and gave her much satisfaction and true happiness. She is survived by her sons, Randy Olson of Roscoe, IL, and his two daughters, Cali and Emma, and Jeffrey (Branka) Olson of Los Angeles, CA, and their three sons, Niles, Victor, and Dane. She will be dearly missed by all. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and Northern Illinois Hospice.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center Chapel, 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford with Rev. David Lawson officiating. A private burial service will be held at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020