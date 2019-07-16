|
Shirley E. Sherman 1929—2019
Shirley E. Sherman, 89, of Rockford, Illinois passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born September 29, 1929 in Adeline, Illinois, the daughter to Elmer and Viola (Hubble) Peterson. Shirley married the love of her life, Irving Sherman, on April 8, 1950. She was a military spouse and spent her younger years in various locations throughout the United States. Shirley enjoyed traveling, working in her yard and attending family events. She was known as the pillar of her neighborhood and the family historian. She was a member of the North Grove Ladies' Aide. Shirley loved her family and was a devoted caregiver in her later years. She cherished the time she spent with her beloved family. She will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her son, David (Paula) Sherman; grandchildren, Tim (Shannon) Sherman, Jeremy (Erin) Sherman, Jeff (Sarah) Sherman and Danielle; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Emily, Leah, Graham and Olivia; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Irving and grandson, Michael Sherman.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Private burial at North Grove Christian Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019