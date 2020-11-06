Shirley Goranson 1937—2020
Shirley Lorraine Goranson, 83, of Rockford passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in The Atrium. Born February 14, 1937, in Rockford, the daughter of Arthur W. and Marion E. (White) Alberts. Married Robert Gerald Goranson on October 13, 1958, in Rockford. Employed by Rockford Memorial Hospital with Dr. Charles Inskeep and Rockford Heath Systems since 1958, retiring in 2007. Active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Volunteered with the Rockford Rescue Mission. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, being with her grandchildren, road trips, traveling and cruises. Shirley loved Christmas and decorating. Every room had a Christmas tree. Her home looked like a Hallmark movie during the holidays. Survivors include her sons, David Goranson and John (JoAnn) Goranson; grandchildren, Emma Anderson and Ashley (Sam) Lawrence; nieces, Beth Cuniff and Pati Horn; nephews, Michael Mund, Kevin Cuniff and Michael Alberts. Predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Bonnie (Jack) Mund; and brother, Richard (Florence) Alberts.
Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com
