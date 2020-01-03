Home

Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
Shirley Ferguson
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
Shirley Jane Ferguson


1927 - 2019
Shirley Jane Ferguson Obituary
Shirley Jane Ferguson 1927—2019
Shirley Jane Ferguson, 92, of Belvidere, IL, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Heritage Woods in Belvidere, IL. She was born on Sunday, October 23, 1927 in Belvidere, IL to the late William and Cecil (Mock) Mason. Shirley graduated from Belvidere High School with the class of 1946. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Ferguson, on Sunday, July 7, 1946 in Belvidere, IL. Shirley is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Bonnie (Pete) Pearson, Cheryl (Larry Grayson) Ferguson; sons, Kenneth Richard (Cindy Sturm) Ferguson Jr., Jody (Karin) Ferguson; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother, Larry Mason; sister, Judy McDonough; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cecil; beloved husband, Kenneth; daughter, Sally Pavlak; great grandchildren, Olivia Mae, Siena Catherine; brothers, Richard Mason, Maynard Mason, Donald Mason; sisters, Thelma Daniels, Nancy Craig. There will be a funeral service at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Dr. Robert R. Kopp officiating. A visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
