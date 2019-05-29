|
|
Shirley Jean Jackson 1940—2019
Shirley J. Jackson, age 79, of Stillman Valley went to her Heavenly home on Monday May 27, 2019. She was born in Sterling, IL on April 4, 1940 the daughter of Cecil and Elva (Harris) Sanner. She married Carl Jackson on January 31, 1959. Shirley was known for her strong Christian faith and was a member of Faith Center Church in Rockford. She enjoyed gardening and landscaping. She was a great cook and her famous bunny cakes will be remembered and missed. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and puppies. She is survived by her loving husband, Carl of Stillman Valley; children, Vickie (Tim) Dyal of Stillman Valley, Buddy (Pamela Shore) Jackson of Monroe Center, and Randy (Amy) Jackson of Byron; siblings Wilma (Carl) Burchett of Rockford and Wilbur Sanner of Rochelle; grandchildren, Joshua Dyal, Maggie Dyal, Brett Jackson, Taylor Derflinger, and Brandon Derflinger; grand dogs, Gracie Ann and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Kala Dyal, and siblings, Eve Hardy, Helen Swenson, Dorothy Marquez, Wayne Sanner, and Richard Sanner. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Faith Center Church in Rockford with Pastor Don Lyon officiating. Visitaiton will be held at the church from 10:30 – 12:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in Stillman Valley Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019