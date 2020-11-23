1/1
Shirley Johnson
Shirley Johnson 1940—2020
Shirley Johnson, 80, of Byron, IL passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by family. Born May 1, 1940 in Rockford, IL to Harry and Juanita "Ted" Speake. Married Keith Johnson on Feb. 27, 1960. Raised 3 children, Deb (Roger) Fritz, Donna (Bob) Gronewold, Brian (Meganne) Johnson. Shirley loved the beach, country music, tending flowers, and warm RC Cola out of the bottle. Her favorite title was "Grandma". Survived by her children, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nephews, John Mollway, Jeff (Nancy) Mollway and brother in law, Paul Mollway. Predeceased by her husband of 47 years; sister, Linda Mollway and parents. Private family burial is planned at Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852 supporting family of wounded military service members. Fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/ Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
