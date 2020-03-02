|
|
Shirley K. Maas 1945—2020
Shirley K. Maas, 74, of Rockford, passed away on Leap Day, Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born November 2, 1945, in Rockford, the daughter of Arnold F. and Evelyn R. (Glawe) Schwengels. Shirley married Thomas C. Maas on December 17, 1983 in Rockford. She worked at Barber Coleman and Muntz Electric, and then as a secretary at Calvary Memorial Church, and had a silk flower business out of her home. Shirley was also a senior caregiver and a candy striper at SwedishAmerican. Shirley and Tom were members of Calvary Memorial Church for more than 30 years. Shirley loved her family, gardening, camping & fishing in WI, and her Yorkie, Peanut. Survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Laura K. (Oliver) Grass and Geoffrey S. Prentice; step-daughters, Tammy (Robert) Maas-Gibler and Tracy Maas (fiancé, Larry Wooley); grandchildren, Nathan & Luke Grass, Thomas Gibler, and Kristy (Sebastian) Swick, Dustin & Megan McKenney; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Denny and Tom Doak and Linda Kyle. Predeceased by her loving parents; siblings, Robert Schwengels and Darlene (Frank) Winters.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Calvary Memorial Church, 2715 N. Alpine Rd., with a service at 5:00 p.m. A reception at the church will follow. Graveside burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Winnebago Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Memorial Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020