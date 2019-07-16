Shirley Lee 1925—2019

Shirley Lee, 94, of Garden Prairie, IL, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Belvidere, IL. She was born on May 13, 1925 to William and Theresa Nimtz in Rockford, IL. Shirley graduated from Harlem High School with the class of 1943. Not long after, she married the love of her life, Raymond Lee, on August 8, 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL.

Shirley worked as Lincoln Elementary School's secretary for many years and was well known there. Many children truly adored and respected her. She continued to receive great compliments as the students became adults. Previously, she had worked at the Midwest Bottle Cap factory. Shirley was a member of the Garden Prairie Grange and Immanuel Lutheran Church for years. She also played an accordion with Merry Melodies Band at Flora Grand for several years.

She was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother any family could ever want. She was a dear friend to many neighbors and friends and will be truly missed.

Shirley is loved and will be missed by her children, Gail (Rich) Nelson and Gary Lee; grandchildren, Heather Nelson, Wendy Nelson, Kerrie (Paul) Floyd, and Brian (Shannon) Lee; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Maddy Lee.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; siblings, Raymond Nimtz, Ronald Nimtz, and Russell Nimtz; daughter-in-law, Norma Lee; and 7 Lee Brother-in-laws.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL, 61008, with Rev. Roger Pollock officiating.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Northwoods Care Centre for their care and support. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made out to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019