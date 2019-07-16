Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lee


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Lee Obituary
Shirley Lee 1925—2019
Shirley Lee, 94, of Garden Prairie, IL, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Belvidere, IL. She was born on May 13, 1925 to William and Theresa Nimtz in Rockford, IL. Shirley graduated from Harlem High School with the class of 1943. Not long after, she married the love of her life, Raymond Lee, on August 8, 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL.
Shirley worked as Lincoln Elementary School's secretary for many years and was well known there. Many children truly adored and respected her. She continued to receive great compliments as the students became adults. Previously, she had worked at the Midwest Bottle Cap factory. Shirley was a member of the Garden Prairie Grange and Immanuel Lutheran Church for years. She also played an accordion with Merry Melodies Band at Flora Grand for several years.
She was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother any family could ever want. She was a dear friend to many neighbors and friends and will be truly missed.
Shirley is loved and will be missed by her children, Gail (Rich) Nelson and Gary Lee; grandchildren, Heather Nelson, Wendy Nelson, Kerrie (Paul) Floyd, and Brian (Shannon) Lee; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Maddy Lee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; siblings, Raymond Nimtz, Ronald Nimtz, and Russell Nimtz; daughter-in-law, Norma Lee; and 7 Lee Brother-in-laws.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL, 61008, with Rev. Roger Pollock officiating.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Northwoods Care Centre for their care and support. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made out to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now