Shirley M. Knope 1926—2019
Shirley M. Knope, 92, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Presence Saint Anne Center. She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 6, 1926, the daughter of Mary E. (Adams) and Arthur J. Anderson. Shirley graduated from Rock Island High School in 1943. She married the love of her life, Robert Knope, on May 7, 1946. Shirley dedicated the next 20 years to making a home for her family. She worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital and retired in 1987. After retiring, Shirley and Bob traveled extensively and volunteered for many community organizations. Shirley was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and cherished the time she spent with her family. Shirley will forever be in the hearts of those who loved her.
Survived by her son, Michael Knope; daughters, Connie (John) Blieszner and Karin (David) McLure; grandchildren, Matthew (Christine Hosey) McLure and Amanda (Eitan Shimko) McLure; siblings, Mary Lou Deane, Jeanette Abrahamson, James (Myrna Banfield) Anderson; sister-in-law, Barbara Wilson; brother-in-law, Robert Dean;. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Betty McDonald.
Memorial Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford IL 61103. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presence Saint Anne Center, 4405 Highcrest Rd, Rockford IL 61107. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford IL 61103 is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019