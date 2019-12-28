Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Shirley M. Niles

Shirley M. Niles Obituary
Shirley M. Niles 1930—2019
Shirley M. Niles, 89, of Roscoe, IL, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Elkhart, IN.
She was born on November 14, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Edna (Huebner) Barrett. Shirley was a graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Arthur J. Niles on January 2, 1951 in St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. He predeceased her on October 22, 2015.
Shirley was previously employed by the old Ironworks, Fairbanks Morse, and 31 years as a secretary for the South Beloit School District, working at Riverview and Clark schools, retiring in 1998. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. Shirley was very involved with the Girl Scouts and Brownie Scouts, anything involving her Grandson, and loved to swim.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (John) McGonigal of Elkhart, IN; grandson, Patrick (Becca Wieting) McGonigal of Slinger, WI and Becca's children, Brooke Kowalske and Kegan Kowalske; one great grandchild due in May; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Rita) Niles and Kenneth (Theresa) Niles, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Center for Hospice Care, Eastlake Terrace, Home Instead Senior Care, especially Natalie Minglin, Bonnie Gentle and Ruth Johnson for all the loving care given to Shirley.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Janet Krohn; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Service for Shirley will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN, also assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Center for Hospice Care; 22579 Old US Hwy 20; Elkhart, IN 46516 or .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
