Shirley M. Schulz
Shirley M. Schulz 1929—2020
Shirley M. Schulz, 91, of Rockford, passed away, Thursday May 28, 2020. Shirley was born March 25, 1929 in Rockford, she was an only child Daughter of John and Kate Andersen. Shirley grew up in Loves Park and attended Auburn High School. Shirley married Fred H. Schulz on October 12, 1946, after Fred returned home from the II World War in the South Pacific, he was in the US Navy. Fred passed Sept. 14, 1991. They had three sons, John R. Schulz (spouse Danette), Micheal B. Schulz (spouse Vicki), (both sons deceased), and Robert R. Schulz (spouse Emmy) who resides in Colleyville TX. Grandchildren included John's Son Jeremy, Micheal's Son Ryan, & Daughter Katie, and Robert's Son Christian (deceased) & Daughter Rebekah She and Fred were also adoptive Parents of Sue Lagrene and Paul Kopp and Grandparents to their three children, Chris, Angela, and Nicholas; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. A walk through visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Funeral service will be livestreamed at 2:30 p.m., on Sunset Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SunsetfuneralhomeIL. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
