Shirley Schulz 1923—2020



Shirley A. Schulz passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 21st. She was born on June 13th, 1923 in Rockford, IL. Daughter to Harry and Irene (Hawley) Maynard. Shirley and her identical twin sister, Beverly, were part of the first graduating class from Rockford East High School. After graduation, she worked as a switch board operator for Bell Telephone. During WWII, she met her future husband, Arthur H. Schulz, at Camp Grant. They were married for 73 years, until his death in 2017. Shirley was active in sports throughout her life and participated in many Rockford golf tournaments. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be missed by her loving family and all of those who knew her. She is survived by her children, Sally Todd and Ron Schulz; grandchildren Jaci (Glen) Beavers and Scott Moan; great grandchildren Ashley (Adam) Larson and Blake Beavers; great-great grandchildren Madi Larson and Myles Larson; special friends John and Nancy Harmon. Pre-deceased by her husband Arthur; siblings, Harry (Francis) Maynard, Gerald (Dolores) Maynard, Donald (Rose) Maynard, Gladys (Jack) White, Betty (Earl) Koper, and identical twin sister, Beverly (Frank) Forsell. Many generous thanks to Mercy Health Visiting Nurses Association and Northern Illinois Hospice. Special thanks to Tina from Northern Illinois Hospice. Very special thanks and much gratitude to Kim whose compassionate and dedicated care were invaluable to Shirley and her family. Private family burial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store