|
|
Shirley V. Ling 1931—2020
Shirley V. Ling, 88, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born on May 18, 1931 in New Auburn, WI. Daughter of Edgar and Bernice (Compeau) Rehm. United in marriage to Erwin Ling on June 10, 1950 in St John's Lutheran Church in New Auburn, WI. Erwin predeceased her on November 20, 2012. Her employment career spanned from working Jr. Achievement, to Amerock Corporation, to Weight Watchers and finally doing clerical work at Rockford College. Faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church for over 65 years where she was the church secretary, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Together with Erwin they traveled all over to visit with relatives. She found great enjoyment in playing the piano, Bible classes, crocheting and just being a people person. Survived by her loving children, Pamela (Gregory) Williamson, Daniel (Julie) Ling; grandchildren, Laura (Ryan) Dahl, Andrew Williamson, Grace Ling, Nathan Ling; great-grandchildren, Reese and Logan Dahl. Predeceased by her parents; spouse, Erwin; siblings, Jerry Rehm and Dolly Lawver. Family wishes to thank the staff at P.A. Peterson and Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care. Private Family Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 24 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020