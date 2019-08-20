|
Sidney A. Freeland 1996—2019
Sidney A. Freeland, 23, of Poplar Grove died August 15, 2019. Born June 22, 1996 in Rockford; the son of Todd and Debra (Haas) Freeland.
A graduate of East High School, Sidney was NIC 10 All Conference in swimming and received the Austin Rux Memorial Award for Sportsmanship. He also graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology, National Technical Institute for the Deaf where he received his Associates Degree. Sidney was currently employed with Gleason Cutting Tools in Loves Park where enjoyed working daily.
An avid Chicago Bears fan, Sidney enjoyed life. He loved hanging with his friends, family and dogs. He also enjoyed driving and tinkering with his Jeep (Willy), bonfires, playing Age of Empires, keeping a great sense of humor and always thinking positive while encouraging others.
Survivors include his parents, Todd and Debra Freeland; brothers, Icle and Clay Freeland; grandfather, Wallace Freeland; aunts, Kay Dauphin, Linda England and Katina (Dave) Huttenlocher; uncle, Derrick Freeland; numerous cousins; dear friends, Destiny, Michael, Logan and Matthew; furry sisters, Shyla and Raven.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sharon Freeland, Warren and Annabell Haas.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019