Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Freeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney A. Freeland


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney A. Freeland Obituary
Sidney A. Freeland 1996—2019
Sidney A. Freeland, 23, of Poplar Grove died August 15, 2019. Born June 22, 1996 in Rockford; the son of Todd and Debra (Haas) Freeland.
A graduate of East High School, Sidney was NIC 10 All Conference in swimming and received the Austin Rux Memorial Award for Sportsmanship. He also graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology, National Technical Institute for the Deaf where he received his Associates Degree. Sidney was currently employed with Gleason Cutting Tools in Loves Park where enjoyed working daily.
An avid Chicago Bears fan, Sidney enjoyed life. He loved hanging with his friends, family and dogs. He also enjoyed driving and tinkering with his Jeep (Willy), bonfires, playing Age of Empires, keeping a great sense of humor and always thinking positive while encouraging others.
Survivors include his parents, Todd and Debra Freeland; brothers, Icle and Clay Freeland; grandfather, Wallace Freeland; aunts, Kay Dauphin, Linda England and Katina (Dave) Huttenlocher; uncle, Derrick Freeland; numerous cousins; dear friends, Destiny, Michael, Logan and Matthew; furry sisters, Shyla and Raven.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sharon Freeland, Warren and Annabell Haas.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now