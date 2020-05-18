|
Simon Johnson 1941—2020
Simon Johnson Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life May 13, 2020. He was born November 25, 1941 in Epps, Louisiana the son of Simon Sr. and Izora Johnson. Simon lived in Rockford since 1966 coming from Epps. He was self-employed as a handyman for years. Simon attended schools in Louisiana.
Simon leaves to cherish many loving memories, his children, Renee' Garland, Pastor Willie (Lisa) Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Barbara (Carey) Johnson, Anthony (Leslie) Johnson, Virginia Johnson, Kendall Sherman, Antwon (Antonya) Sherman and Sannayyiah Johnson; 25 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren; brother, Harold (Martha) Johnson and sister, Florence Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including, five god children and special caregiver Carol Smith. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, John "JT" and Clyde Johnson, and sister, Bobbie McGowan; son, Simon Johnson, Jr.; 3 Grandchildren; and 1 Great-grandchild.
Moving visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Private services may be viewed on facebook at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home page at 12:00 noon.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020