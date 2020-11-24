Simone Williams 1974—2020

Simone Chantel Williams, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 17, 2020. She was born november 08, 1974 in Rockford, the daughter of Sylvester Foster and Eva Williams. Simone was a consultant with K-FACT. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Simone attended Auburn High School later she received her G.E.D. from O.I.C.

Simone leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Timothy Wainwright and Deontez Williams; five grandchildren; parents, Eva Hildreth and Sylvester (Norma) Foster; three brothers and three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, one brother and one sister.

Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 1pm at Soar Assembly 604 Salter Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11am until time of service. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S. Fifth Street.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store