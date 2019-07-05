|
Stacy Alyse Davis 1971—2019
Stacy Alyse (Accardi) Davis, 47, of Ocala, Florida, died Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born November 4, 1971 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Patti (Lans) Accardi.
Stacy graduated from Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois with the class of 1989. She worked for 13 years as a Certified Habilitation Aide for Milestone, Inc. She met her long-time partner Cory Vinson in Rockford in 2005, and moved to Ocala, Florida in 2006 to be near her mother and siblings. She attained her Associate of Arts Degree in criminal justice in 2014. Stacy was an incredibly caring person who enjoyed arts and entertainment as well as spending time with her friends, family, and animals.
She leaves behind her daughters, Alyshia Accardi and Jasmine Davis; son, Paris Sloan; partner, Cory Vinson; sister, Holly Accardi-Collins; brother, Timothy Accardi; aunt, Penny Wulbert; aunt, Anita Akre; nieces, Xyana, Xenia, Hayley, and Caitlin; and nephew, Xavion as well as many cousins and close friends. She also leaves behind her beloved pets: Chico, Rosco, Little Bear, Peaches and Pepper.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her grandparents Katherine and Jack Accardi and Bill and Shirley Lans, and her uncle Porter Lans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org or Hospice of Marion County at hospiceofmarion.com/donate.
