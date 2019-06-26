|
|
Stanley E. Fudge 1940—2019
Stanley E. Fudge, 79 went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana March 16th, 1940. Born to Charles C. and Lucille Fudge. He served in the United States Air Force until 1963. Stanley married Joan Karnes in 1963; they had three children. After Stanley was widowed, he found love and remarried Jacqueline Merritt in 2016. Stanley retired from Commonwealth Edison after 27 years and was a long-time member of Tabor Lutheran Church. Stanley leaves to cherish his memory wife Jacqueline Merritt-Fudge; 2 sons, Charles (Maria) Fudge and Douglas (Pam) Fudge; sister, Linda (Greg) Smith. Predeceased by his wife Joan Fudge; son Gregory Fudge; and sister Barbara Long.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jacqueline Merritt-Fudge. To view a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019