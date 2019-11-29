|
Stanley E. Pond 1925—2019
Stanley E. Pond, 94, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Rockford, IL. Stanley was born on July 20, 1925 to Arthur and Lottie (Fralick) Pond in Parrish, WI. He married his loving wife, Margie E. Carlson, on October 13, 1951 in Rockford, IL. Stanley served his country with the United States Navy as a Radio Operator during WWII in the Pacific. He worked for Barber Colman, retiring after 40 years with the company. Stanley was active throughout his life with the Poplar Grove Lions Club, Boy Scouts and achieved the Order of the Arrow. Stanley loved being outdoors, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Most importantly Stanley loved and cherished spending time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Marcia (Jerry) Brus, Suzette (John) Justus, and Kenneth Pond; his grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Burrus, Sara (Justin) McWethy, Emma (Brandon) Huebner, Benjamin (Elisabeth) Justus, Allison (Tyler) Yeager, Andrew (Sarah) Pond, and Lea (Alex Robbins) Brus; sister, Nellie and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margie; siblings, Norris, Cora, James, Anita, Louis, Warren, Leonard and Jean.
A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will be at 11:00 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Tom Freeman officiating. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be given to the family to establish a memorial. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019