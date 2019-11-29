Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Pond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley E. Pond


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley E. Pond Obituary
Stanley E. Pond 1925—2019
Stanley E. Pond, 94, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Rockford, IL. Stanley was born on July 20, 1925 to Arthur and Lottie (Fralick) Pond in Parrish, WI. He married his loving wife, Margie E. Carlson, on October 13, 1951 in Rockford, IL. Stanley served his country with the United States Navy as a Radio Operator during WWII in the Pacific. He worked for Barber Colman, retiring after 40 years with the company. Stanley was active throughout his life with the Poplar Grove Lions Club, Boy Scouts and achieved the Order of the Arrow. Stanley loved being outdoors, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Most importantly Stanley loved and cherished spending time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Marcia (Jerry) Brus, Suzette (John) Justus, and Kenneth Pond; his grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Burrus, Sara (Justin) McWethy, Emma (Brandon) Huebner, Benjamin (Elisabeth) Justus, Allison (Tyler) Yeager, Andrew (Sarah) Pond, and Lea (Alex Robbins) Brus; sister, Nellie and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margie; siblings, Norris, Cora, James, Anita, Louis, Warren, Leonard and Jean.
A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will be at 11:00 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Tom Freeman officiating. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be given to the family to establish a memorial. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now