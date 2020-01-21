|
|
Stanley "Stan" G. Gillenwater 1958—2020
Stanley "Stan" G. Gillenwater, 61, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at OSF S. Anthony Medical. Born March 9, 1958 in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Stanley G. & Joan (Wagner) Gillenwater. Graduated from York Community High School, class of 1976. He then later graduated from Illinois Benedictine College. Married Susan Reilly, in Rockford at Holy Family Church, on July 2, 1983.
Stan worked in sales for Landmark Printing for 26 years. He was an avid Cubs fan, sports memorabilia collector and a sports trivia enthusiast. More than anything, Stan loved his family. Time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren was most precious to him and he always had a smile on his face when he was with his loved ones. One of his great joys was to see the eyes of his children and grandchildren light up when he brought home a gift for them.
Survivors include wife, Susan; parents, Stanley and Joan Gillenwater; children, Grant (Annette) Gillenwater, Bridget (Trent) Emerson and Shane Gillenwater; grandchildren, Audrina and Angelina Gillenwater and Everly Emerson; Brother John (Kelley) Gillenwater; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents; sister in-law Patti Reilly.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020