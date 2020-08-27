1/
Stanley L. Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley L. Weiss 1940—2020
Stanley Lawrence Weiss, 80, of Commerce, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. Stan was born on April 5, 1940 in Rockford, IL to Lawrence and Ethel Weiss. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed travel, bowling, gardening, watching NASCAR, Chicago Bears, and especially the Chicago Cubs. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in Rockford in 1995, after working 31 years. Mr. Weiss was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia Weiss, and sister Betty Perry. Survivors include his six children Diane Smith (Kevin), Sandra Porter (Steve), Laura Dearth, David Weiss (Michelle), Wendy Weiss and Michael Weiss, brother Robert Weiss and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Friday, August 28, in the Eternal Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Weiss officiating. Entombment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved