Stanley L. Weiss 1940—2020

Stanley Lawrence Weiss, 80, of Commerce, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. Stan was born on April 5, 1940 in Rockford, IL to Lawrence and Ethel Weiss. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed travel, bowling, gardening, watching NASCAR, Chicago Bears, and especially the Chicago Cubs. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in Rockford in 1995, after working 31 years. Mr. Weiss was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia Weiss, and sister Betty Perry. Survivors include his six children Diane Smith (Kevin), Sandra Porter (Steve), Laura Dearth, David Weiss (Michelle), Wendy Weiss and Michael Weiss, brother Robert Weiss and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Friday, August 28, in the Eternal Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Weiss officiating. Entombment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens.



