Stanley Lemiesz Sr. 1930—2019
Stanley Lemiesz Sr, 88, of Rockford, departed from this world on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1930 in Poland. Funeral mass will be at 11AM on Thursday March 21, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Church. Visitation will be from 10-11AM on Thursday morning in the church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for memorial to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019