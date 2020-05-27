|
|
Stella Bland 1926—2020
Stella Bland, 93, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born in Rockford on July 3, 1926 to Julia and John Szrajba. In 1946, she met and married Bill Bland.
Stella is survived by her children, Kathleen Richardson, Bill ({Pam) Bland, Tom (Joyce) Bland; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband, Bill in 2001; son, Richard (Marilyn) Bland; parents; four siblings; a niece; and numerous cousins.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Masks are suggested and please follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by our health officials. A private family service will be held and a private burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020