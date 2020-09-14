1/1
Stephen A. Bozarth
1955 - 2020
Stephen Allen Bozarth
Born November 13th, 1955 and Died September 11th, 2020 of a sudden cardiac event. He is survived by his mother Barbra Oakley, his two sisters Gale (Rick) Edge, and Sherry Bozarth. His wife Terri, and his children Kurt (Belinda) Bozarth, Samantha (Daniel) Schade, and Seth Bozarth. Also, three grandchildren, Mathew, John, and Erin, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father William Bozarth and grandson Evan Bozarth. Steve graduated from Jefferson High School in December of 1971, and then served for six years in the USAF. He then went on to work at Sundstrand for 41 years. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, Darts, Pool, and card games especially euchre. You are loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday September 16th, 2020, time 11:00 a.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, IL. 61107. Friends may call on Tuesday September 15th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
