Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson - Branson
708 State Highway 248
Branson, MO 65616
417-334-1550
Stephen Collins


1960 - 2020
Stephen Collins Obituary
Stephen Collins June 17, 1960—January 24, 2020
Stephen Allen Collins age 59 died on January 24, 2020 at his residence in Branson, MO. He was born on June 17, 1960 in Rochelle, IL. He is survived by his father, Jack Collins, his sister, Terri (Brad) Erdmier, his beloved nephews, Matthew and Brandon Erdmier and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Collins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 1:00 pm located at First Born Ministries, located at 8213 N. Alpine Rd. Loves Park, IL 61115.
Memorials to the family to be determined at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
