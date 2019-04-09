|
|
Stephen E. Greef 1933—2019
Stephen E. Greef 85, of Belvidere was called home to Heaven on April 8, 2019. He was born October 2, 1933 in Belvidere IL to Hal F. and Margaret(Means) Greef. A graduate of Belvidere High School Class of 1951. Attended Colorado A&M College for one year before enlisting in the USAF during the Korean War. Served overseas in French Morocco during Moroccan war for independence. After service he returned to Colorado State University, majoring in Forest Mgt. He married Judith Johnson on December 22, 1953 Steve worked in Production/Inventory control, as Plant Manager, and Planning Supervisor with several companies, before retiring from RMG in 1999. His many interests included camping, woodworking, dog training/showing, motorcycling, travel, writing, mission work, and ballroom dancing, which he and Judy taught for several years. Steve served in the Big Brother program, as a foster parent, and in several leadership positions in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts for 20 years. He was a member of St. Johns UCC, American MC Assoc., BMWRA, American Legion Post 77, and Harvard Moose 1289. He founded the 735th AC&W Sqdn USAF Reunion group, hosting 10 reunions nationwide, wrote and published newsletters for over 700 members for 26 years. He sponsored 5 children through Child Fund from foreign countries for several years. He is survived by Judy Greef wife of 65 years, son Mark (Sandy) Greef, daughters Bonnie (Jim) Williams, and Jennifer (Tawnya) Miller-Trudo, grandchildren Erin (Lucas) Sharp, Joshua Hyser, Charlie Greef, Cori Miller, and Cassie Miller, great grandchildren Trace Saso and Emily Saso, and brother-in-law Van (Jeanne) Johnson, and beloved pets Cubby, Petey Pierre, and Teddy. Predeceased by parents, two brothers, and one sister. Memorial service to be held Friday April 12th 2019 at St Johns church in Belvidere. With visitation at 10AM and service to follow at 11AM with luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rock House Kids of Rockford Illinois or St. Johns Church of Belvidere.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019