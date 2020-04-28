|
Stephen Gebbia 1930—2020
Stephen L Gebbia, 89, died peacefully after a long, full life. Steve was a devout Catholic, who believed in family and a good education. A descendant of Sicilian immigrants, he and his sister, the late Frances (Jerry) Roethle, were born and raised in Rockford Illinois, by their parents Fred and Frances (Palmeri).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020