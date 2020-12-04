1/1
Stephen John Rossa
Stephen John Rossa 1956—2020
Stephen John Rossa, 64, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born September 5, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of George Albert and Joanne J. (Michalski) Rossa. Graduate of Bay View High School and Milwaukee School of Engineering. Stephen married Sandy J. Schneider. He worked as a Project Manager at Valley Custom Woodwork. Stephen was a dedicated coach for his children's sports as well as becoming a football coach to many high school students. Survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Rebecca (Jeff Ehn) Rossa and Chelsea Rossa; grandchild, Tatum Belknap; sister, Valerie (Robert) Schraml; sisters-in-laws, Jody (Jerry) Wilson, Cindy Schneider, and Wendy (Scotty Henschke) Gonzalez; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
