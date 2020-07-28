Stephen Montalbano 1979—2020
Stephen Montalbano 40 of Rockford passed away Friday July 17, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital. He was born November 14, 1979 in Rockford, the son of Steve and Mary Pat Montalbano. He graduated Boylan High School, class of 1997. He married Rosette Kazandjian on July 24, 2015. Stephen loved sports and was a fan of the Packers and the Yankees
Memorial Visitation from 5pm until 7pm Friday July 31, 2020 in Tony Gasparini Funerals 6825 Weaver Road. Express online condolences at tonygasparinifunerals.com
.