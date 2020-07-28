1/
Stephen Montalbano
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Montalbano 1979—2020
Stephen Montalbano 40 of Rockford passed away Friday July 17, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital. He was born November 14, 1979 in Rockford, the son of Steve and Mary Pat Montalbano. He graduated Boylan High School, class of 1997. He married Rosette Kazandjian on July 24, 2015. Stephen loved sports and was a fan of the Packers and the Yankees
Memorial Visitation from 5pm until 7pm Friday July 31, 2020 in Tony Gasparini Funerals 6825 Weaver Road. Express online condolences at tonygasparinifunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tony Gasparini Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tony Gasparini Funerals
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
815-378-1019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tony Gasparini Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved