Steve J. Long 1950—2020
Steve Long, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at OSF Hospital. Steve was born January 13, 1950 to Delmar and Mary Jane Long. He grew up in Rockford and graduated from East High School in 1968. Steve married Jill (Holmin) on August 21, 1971. He owned Fire & Safety Equipment of Rockford for 41 years and retired in 2017. Steve loved spending time with family and friends, especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He was a big fan of boating, fishing and skiing trips with friends, and trips with his wife to Aruba. Steve was a loving husband, great father, and an incredible papa.
Steve is survived by his wife: Jill; his children: Casey (Jo Beck) Long, Adam (Anne) Long, Kelly (Scott) Rogers; his grandchildren: Taylor, Reese Long, Braden, Bennett, and Camryn Rogers; his siblings: Bob (Janet) Long, Regina Potts, Doug (Marla) Long; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Denny and Cindy Ebens; and special cousin: Ed (Linda) Hornbeck; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Delmar and Mary Jane Long, and in-laws, Bud and Ruth Holmin.
Due to Covid, a private family service will be held at Roscoe United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring to honor Steve. Memorials can be made in Steve's name to Roscoe United Methodist Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Anam Care for the wonderful care they gave to Steve the last two months.