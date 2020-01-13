|
|
Steven A. Mann 1960—2020
Steven A. Mann, 59, of Rockford, passed away on January 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 12, 1960 in Rockford, IL to William & Ella (Heuman) Mann. A graduate of Rockford East High School class of 1978 He went on to marry the love of his life Trina Hamand on March 9, 1996. Prior to his illness Steven worked for Jim Holder & Air Conditioning Local 219. Steven was a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers & Chicago Cubs. He loved the Rolling Stones, Bob Seger, and the immortal Eddie Money. Steven was a character in the best sense of the term. He knew how to have fun and enjoyed nothing more than making people laugh. He had a great sense of humor and a gift for writing inappropriate lyrics to your favorite song. Steven was fond of spending summer weekends at the Blackhawk Campground in Milton, WI with his lake family. He was also a member of the Blackhawk Athletic Club. Steven loved his wife, his children, and dogs all of whom he was very proud. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife Trina of 23 years; children Jacquelyn (Ray) McElroy, Nicholas Mann, Jade (Chris) Cruz & Ruby Tuesday Mann; grandchildren Terrance and Lily; sisters Susan (Harry) Allen and Stacey (Gary) Howle. He was preceded in death by his parents William & Ella. Visitation for Steven will take place Thursday, January 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A celebration of life will continue on Friday, January 17, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. for Steven at Blackhawk Athletic Club, 2023 Broadway, Rockford, Illinois 61104. For the celebration of life the family would like everyone to show their support to Steven by wearing a Packers or Cubs jersey, or a Rolling Stones Tee Shirt. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020