Steven E. Mosiman 1944—2019
Steven E. Mosiman 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, died March 28, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday at Ebenezer Cemetery, Oregon, IL. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Monday 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Surviving are his sons Mike (Renee) and David Mosiman; grandchildren Luke and Mark Mosiman; sisters Cindi (Dean) Frye and Sherry Schmidt.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019