Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Steven E. Tapp Obituary
Steven E. Tapp 1949—2019
Steven E. Tapp, 69, of Pecatonica passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Provena St. Joseph Center, Freeport. Born July 9, 1949, in Rockford, the son of Henry and Betty (Sigler) Tapp. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Married Linda Lee on April 28, 1973. Employed by Hydroline for 30 years before owning his own business, Tapp Family Farm Welding and Fabricating. Member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He loved fishing, hunting and riding his Harley for 50 years. Steve was known as "Wildman" and was an avid sportsman. He was a foster father for 25 years and he thought the world of his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Joree (Bob) Chrostowski, Tina (Tim) Pacek, Jacob (Katie) Tapp, Hannah Tapp and Jason (Ashley) Hammond; grandchildren, Lane, Sarah, Bradyn, Xander, Lily, Amelia, Brett, Connor, Jayden and Jaxon; great-grandchild, Lynorah; brother, Mike (Mary Kay) Tapp and Ricky Tapp; numerous nieces and nephews including Katie and Zachery. Predeceased by his parents; and a sister.
Service at noon Saturday, June 1, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019
