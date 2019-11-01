|
|
Steven F. Graceffa 1951—2019
Steven Graceffa, 68, of Roscoe, IL passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born May 31, 1951 in Rockford, IL the son of Benjamin and Delores (Eastman) Graceffa. Steve attended Boylan Catholic High School graduating in 1969. Steve married the love of his life, Linda Heisler on May 23, 1970. He went on to work at Rock River Water Reclamation, retiring as a district director after 46 years. Steve was honored by having the new administration building named after him in 2017. Steve was known for his incredible work ethic, which he instilled in his sons. He served as the vice president of the J.U.L.I.E. board and after retirement worked for Paper Recovery as a consultant. Steve spent many years with the Rockford Speedway and the Derry family. He enjoyed boating, time by the pool, traveling , his cherished Mustang, and his four legged fury buddy Nicky. Most of all, Steve loved his family. He will be forever remembered as a great husband, dad, papa, son, uncle, cousin and friend.
Survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Scott (Amy) Graceffa and Brian (Jackie) Graceffa; grandchildren, Kayla (Tom) Zeimet, Matt Best, Baily Graceffa, Hannah Graceffa, Braden Graceffa; father, Ben Graceffa; siblings, Ben (Doris) Graceffa, Dan (Pat) Graceffa, Phillip (Beth) Graceffa, Robert (JoMarie) Graceffa, Jeff (Sherry) Graceffa and Sue (Dan) Habben; in-laws, Michael (Doreen) Heisler, Steven (Sherry) Heisler, David (Mary) Heisler and Debra McGuire; goddaughters, Jennifer Betts and Justine Graceffa; aunt, Jackie Fenelon; longtime friends, Theresa Wahl, Mark and Denise VanVleck, and Frank Graceffa; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his mother, Delores Graceffa; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Patricia Heisler; sister-in-law, Susan (Mike) Welter; brother-in-law, James Heisler and best friend, Brian Wahl. The family would like to thank the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 7 :00p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 6:30 held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park IL 61111. With visitation from 10 am til time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019