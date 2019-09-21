|
Steven Hansen 1953—2019
Steve Hansen, 66 of Belvidere died suddenly Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Belvidere. He was born on June 13, 1953 to Lyle (Swede) and Betty Hansen in Forest City, Iowa. Steve married his loving wife Kathy Oates on July 7, 1973. He graduated from Belvidere High School in 1971. He worked at Sundstrand, DeVlieg Sundstrand and Camcar before retiring in 2015 from the City of Belvidere.
Steve loved fishing with his wife and woodworking. After retiring, Steve loved to play pickleball during the winter months in Arizona and was enjoying learning to play the guitar.
Steve is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife Kathy, sons Nathan (Aimee) Hansen, Brandon (Deanna) Hansen, grandchildren Shelby, Sarah, Julian, great grandson Andy, mother Betty Hansen, sisters Rochelle Hundt and Frankie Eklund. He was proceeded in death by his father Lyle.
A service of Celebration of Steve's life with luncheon and fellowship following will be at Zion Lutheran Church 1300 Pearl Street Belvidere from 11am - 2pm on Saturday, September 28th.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019