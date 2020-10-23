1/1
Steven J. Rapp
1944 - 2020
BYRON – Steven J. Rapp, 75, lifelong Byron resident, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his home. Born December 17, 1944 in Rockford the son of Russell and Carol (Nelson) Rapp. Married to Sue Wemple January 25, 1964 in Rockford. Steve attended Byron schools. He was employed as a operating engineer with Local 150 nearly 40 years, retiring in 2006. Steve enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, bird watching, farming and gardening and watching drag racing. Survived by his wife, Sue Rapp of Byron; son, Russell Rapp of Byron; daughter, Barbara (Aaron) Arnold of Byron; granddaughter, Brittni Arnold of Byron; brother, Rodney Rapp of Leaf River; sisters, Nancy Hillman of Rockford and Mary Swanson of Leaf River; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; son, Richard Rapp; brothers, Tom and Mike Rapp; and sister, Pat Scadden. No services are scheduled. Memorial donations in Steve's name may be made to the Hospice of the donor's choice. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Byron assisted the family. www.farrellhollandgale.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
506 W Merchant St
Byron, IL 61010
(815) 234-2631
