Steven Jamerson
1961 - 2020
Steven Jamerson 1961—2020
Steven Dean "Lean Back" Jamerson, of Rockford, departed this earthly life June 8, 2020. He was born April 11, 1961 in Rockford the son of Walter Gulley and Mary Gibson. Steven was employed as a pipe fitter by Nelson Fire Protection over 10 years before becoming disabled. He attended Pilgrim Baptist Church. Steven was a former member of the Same Wind Ryders M.C: He graduated from West High School class of 1979.
Steven leaves to cherish many loving memories, three daughters, Sharee and Stephanie Simmons and Reka Harris; 7 grandchildren ; mother, Mary Nell Bonner; step mother, Agnes Gulley; three brothers, Phillip, Michael, and Robin Jamerson; three sisters, Susan (Kenneth) Levingston, Kathleen Jamerson and Monique Currie; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and special friends and his dogs he loved, Snowball and Brownie. He was predeceased by his father, son, Joshua Dean Jamerson; and grandson Reginald Safford Jr.
Moving visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private service will be held at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
