Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
No Cross No Crown Fellowship
1228 17th Ave.
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
No Cross No Crown Fellowship
1228 17th Ave.
1970 - 2020
Steven Jones Obituary
Steven Jones 1970—2020
Steven Lavern Jones, of Rockford departed this earthly life January 20, 2020. He was born December 21, 1970 in Rockford the son of Ira Lee Jr., and Laura Jones. Steven was employed as a fork Lift Operator by Chrysler Corporation 7 years. He graduated from West High School class of 1988.
Steven leaves to cherish many loving memories, three sons, Steven L. Jones Jr., Emanuel and Zackery Jones; three daughters, Teeasha , Nikeya and Yazmin Jones; former wife, Kelly Jones; brothers, LaMont Jones, Fredrick Wiggins and Llewellyn Sams; sisters, Shanika Moore, Brenda Wiggins, Sonya Sams and N'Ira Jones; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 27, 2020 at No Cross No Crown Fellowship 1228 17th Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
