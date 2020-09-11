1/
Steven Lyskawka
Steven Lyskawka 1924—2020
Steven Lyskawka, 95, of Cherry Valley, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1924 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Michael and Julia (Anicki) Lyskawka. Steven married Catherine Carlstrom April 26, 1946 in Rockford. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II from 1943 to 1946. Steven was a carpenter and retired from Scandroli Contruction. He had a passion for fishing and hunting. Steven enjoyed traveling, camping and carving. He also enjoyed watching football and baseball. Steven was a member of the 3L Club, the SMSF Club, a 60 year member of the Carpenters Union Local #792 and a member of Tabor Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan (Hal) McKiski, Judy (Jim) Wolf and Debra (Gregg) Schultz; grandchildren, Sandra (Bryan) Vossen, Jimmy (Jessica) Wolf, Jana (Seth) Lagerhausen, Christopher (Stephanie) Schultz and Stacy (Chris) Schmidt; 12 great-grandchildren; nephews, Joseph and Thomas Stasz; niece, Carolyn Maes. Predeceased by his parents, wife, Catherine Lyskawka; sister, Jennie Stasz and brothers, Stanley and Walter Lyskawka.
A private family service will be held. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
