Steven "Steve" Michael Miles 1977—2019
Steven "Steve" Michael Miles, 42, Belvidere, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at the University Hospital in Chicago following a lengthy illness. He was born July 1, 1977, in Rockford, the son of Michael and Debra (Glovier) Miles. Steve was a graduate of Rockford Auburn High School class of 1995. He married Traci Reh in Belvidere on October 1, 2014. He worked as a tool and die maker at Acument Technologies. Steve enjoyed all types of sports especially watching the Chicago White Sox and the Dallas Cowboys. He also liked many of the crime shows on TV and playing video games.
Survived by his loving wife, Traci; his children, Haley and Emily Miles of Rockford, and Jaylen and Isaiah Manos of Belvidere; his brother, Adam (Candice) Miles of Oregon; his sister, Katelyn (Scott) Sauberlich of Machesney Park; his parents, Michael and Debra Miles; his father-in-law and his wife, John and Nelly Reh of Rockford; his mother-in-law and her husband, Roxanna (Bud) Fransen of Byron, his nieces, Ava Crampton, Gemma Tober, and Althea Miles; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his fur baby, Sugar Bear. Predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Arnold and Mary Miles, his maternal grandparents, Kenny and Lucy Jean Glovier; his grandmother-in-law, Mary Reh and his uncle Don Miles.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please wear your favorite team jersey for the visitation. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park followed by a luncheon at Loves Park City Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019