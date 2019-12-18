|
|
Steven T. Hawley 1958—2019
Steven T. Hawley, age 61, passed away on December 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 10, 1958 in Rockford, IL the son of Thomas and Patsy (Wingo) Hawley. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corp before being honorably discharged. He married Sheryl Bennett on October 21, 1989 in Davis Junction. Steven worked as a union carpenter for many years before working in production at Chrysler in Belvidere. He was a member of Davis Junction United Methodist Church. In his spare time, Steve enjoyed fishing and spending time at Apple River. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas and mother in law, Sharon Bennett. Steve is survived by his wife, Sheryl of Davis Junction; mother, Patsy Hawley of Philadelphia, TN; children, Carrie (Bob) McNally of Las Vegas, NV, Nicole (Brookes Baumberger) Rosenkrans of Evansville, WI, Jason (Sundos) Conderman of Monroe Center, Terra Hawley of Madison, WI, and Patricia (James) Claus of Rockford; sisters, Debby (Roger) Woodworth of Dayton, TN and Denise (Tom) Ekard of Philadelphia, TN; father in law Dennis Bennet of La Feria, TX; 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. The family would like to thank everyone at Swedish American Regional Cancer Center and Serenity Hospice and Home; especially Valerie and CJ for their excellent care of Steven. Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Stillman Valley. Visitation will be held Saturday evening from 5-7 pm at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rochelle. To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019